BRIEF-Cytosorbents announces proposed offering of common stock

March 30 Cytosorbents Corp

* Cytosorbents announces proposed offering of common stock

* Cytosorbents - Intends to use net proceeds from offering partly for advancing U.S. pivotal trial for treatment of inflammation in conjunction with cardiac surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
