BRIEF-Cytosorbents Corp enters into a partnership with Dr. Reddy's laboratories

March 16 Cytosorbents Corp

* Have entered into a partnership with Dr. Reddy's laboratories ltd for South African market

* Dr. Reddy's has exclusive rights to distribute Cytosorb for intensive care, cardiac surgery, other hospital applications in South Africa

* Multi-year agreement is subject to annual minimum purchases of Cytosorb to maintain exclusivity

* Financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed