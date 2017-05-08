版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Cytosorbents qtrly loss per share $0.05

May 8 Cytosorbents Corp:

* Cytosorbents reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $3.114 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million

* Continue to expect our Q2 2017 product sales to exceed sales reported in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
