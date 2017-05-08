BRIEF-Cytosorbents qtrly loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Cytosorbents Corp:
* Cytosorbents reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $3.114 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million
* Continue to expect our Q2 2017 product sales to exceed sales reported in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement