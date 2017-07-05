FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank
2017年7月5日 / 上午11点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CytoSorbents receives additional $5 mln in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - CytoSorbents Corp

* CytoSorbents receives additional $5 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - on June 30, received an additional $5 million from Life Sciences Group of Bridge Bank

* CytoSorbents Corp - intends to use proceeds from loan to provide working capital to fund ongoing operations and to support clinical trials

* CytoSorbents -On June 30, elected to drawdown extra $5 million of funding available under loan, security agreement, bringing total borrowings under facility to $10 million

* CytoSorbents - as result of additional drawdown, period of interest-only payments on both term loans is extended by six months through Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

