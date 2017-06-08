BRIEF-Cytrx announces update on regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 8 Cytrx Corp:
* Cytrx announces update on the regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
* Cytrx Corp says plans to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to fda for aldoxorubicin as a treatment for sts
* Cytrx Corp says nda submission is not reliant solely on recently completed phase 3 clinical trial in sts or overall survival results
* Cytrx -pharmacokinetic clinical trial, phase 2b and phase 3 trials in sts, preclinical studies, will serve as "scientific bridges" for aldoxorubicin , doxorubicin
* Cytrx -studies, along with published literature of doxorubicin's effectiveness and safety, will form basis of nda filing for aldoxorubicin
* Cytrx corp -additionally, cytrx's previously approved special protocol assessment is no longer applicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.