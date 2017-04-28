BRIEF-Cytrx Corp prices $15 mln public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Cytrx Corp
* Cytrx Corporation announces pricing of $15 million public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 30.0 million common shares priced at $0.50per share
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes