版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Cytrx Corp prices $15 mln public offering of common stock

April 28 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx Corporation announces pricing of $15 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 30.0 million common shares priced at $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐