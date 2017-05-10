BRIEF-Cytrx reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Cytrx Corp
* Cytrx reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
* Cytrx Corp- commercial launch of aldoxorubicin is projected for 2018 in U.S
* Cytrx Corp - Cytrx also plans to discuss with European Medicines Agency a path to filing a marketing authorization application. For aldoxorubicin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit