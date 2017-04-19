BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin

April 19 Cytrx Corp:

* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

* Development program can support approval, no new studies requested

* Cytrx is under confidentiality agreements with a number of companies for a commercial partnership for marketing of Aldoxorubicin

* NDA submission by Cytrx being prepared

* Goal is to submit a rolling NDA to FDA for soft tissue sarcomas in last quarter of 2017

* Proposed product label would include treatment of soft tissue sarcomas

* Also plans to discuss with European Medicines Agency a path to filing a marketing authorization application

