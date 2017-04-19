BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin

April 19 Cytrx Corp:
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to
approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
* Development program can support approval, no new studies
requested
* Cytrx is under confidentiality agreements with a number of
companies for a commercial partnership for marketing of
Aldoxorubicin
* NDA submission by Cytrx being prepared
* Goal is to submit a rolling NDA to FDA for soft tissue
sarcomas in last quarter of 2017
* Proposed product label would include treatment of soft
tissue sarcomas
* Also plans to discuss with European Medicines Agency a
path to filing a marketing authorization application
* Commercial launch of Aldoxorubicin is still projected for
2018 in United States
