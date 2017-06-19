BRIEF-D-Box Technologies reports quarterly earnings per share $0.001

June 19 D-Box Technologies Inc-
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue
and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly revenues $10.6 million versus
$8.6 million
* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001
* D-Box Technologies Inc - d-box intends to increase level
of its operating expenses aiming, amongst others, to accelerate
china market penetration
* D-Box Technologies Inc - Luc Audet has informed board of
directors of his intention to retire as chief financial officer
* D-Box Technologies Inc - a process has been initiated to
identify a new chief financial officer to succeed to audet
* D-Box Technologies Inc - Audet will remain in office
until new chief financial officer has been appointed.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: