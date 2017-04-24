版本:
2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Applied Optoelectronics

April 24 Applied Optoelectronics Inc:

* D. E. Shaw & Co reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc as of April 13 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
