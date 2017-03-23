版本:
BRIEF-D & L Partners LP reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Patriot National Inc

March 23 Patriot National Inc

* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage:
