BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
March 30 Daetwyler Holding AG:
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
* As a result of developing the new centre of expertise, Datwyler intends to no longer manage locally its various product, supplier, purchasing, e-commerce and marketing functions
* Around 90 jobs across four sites in Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Italy are expected to be affected by the changes
* Daetwyler Holding - among other things, planned severance scheme includes plans to provide employees affected with hands-on support as they look for new jobs. Datwyler expects to pay around 10 million Swiss francs ($10.04 million) in non-recurring costs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF