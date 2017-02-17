版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo and ArQule's carcinoma drug failed in late-stage trial

Feb 17 ArQule Inc-

* Daiichi Sankyo and Arqule announce the completion of the metiv-hcc phase 3 study of tivantinib in second-line treatment of met-overexpressing hepatocellular carcinoma

* Study of tivantinib in hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc) did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival

* Primary endpoint of study is overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐