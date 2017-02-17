BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo and ArQule's carcinoma drug failed in late-stage trial

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 ArQule Inc-
* Daiichi Sankyo and Arqule announce the completion of the metiv-hcc phase 3 study of tivantinib in second-line treatment of met-overexpressing hepatocellular carcinoma
* Study of tivantinib in hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc) did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival
* Primary endpoint of study is overall survival
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset