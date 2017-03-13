BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses

March 13 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd says edoxaban was found to be superior for principal safety endpoint of major bleeding in comparison to warfarin