BRIEF-Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Nikkei:
* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei
* Daikin Industries' sales are estimated at around 2.04 trillion Yen, beating forecasts by some 40 billion Yen for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2oTGHJO) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director