2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

April 28 Nikkei:

* Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries' sales are estimated at around 2.04 trillion Yen, beating forecasts by some 40 billion Yen for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2oTGHJO) Further company coverage:
