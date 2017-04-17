版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group

April 17 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source bit.ly/2puaHgb
