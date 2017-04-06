BRIEF-Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO

April 6 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* Appointment of CFO

* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017

* CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation

* Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period

* Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business