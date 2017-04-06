BRIEF-Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Appointment of CFO
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017
* CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation
* Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period
* Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.