BRIEF-Daimler North America appoints Roger Nielsen as CEO of Daimler Trucks North America

March 22 Daimler AG

* Daimler North America says Roger Nielsen has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Daimler Trucks North America

* Daimler North America - Nielsen succeeds Martin Daum who became member of board of management of Daimler AG responsible for Daimler trucks and buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
