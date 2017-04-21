版本:
BRIEF-Daio Paper is expected to earn consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

April 21 Nikkei

* Daio Paper is expected to earn a consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Daio Paper Corp's sales are forecast to rise 13 percent to 540 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Daio Paper Corp's operating profit for fiscal year ended March 31 is seen down 3 percent from previous year to 23.5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2pmiZtN] Further company coverage:
