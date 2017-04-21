BRIEF-Daio Paper is expected to earn consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Nikkei
* Daio Paper is expected to earn a consolidated operating profit of around 25 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei
* Daio Paper Corp's sales are forecast to rise 13 percent to 540 billion yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei
Daio Paper Corp's operating profit for fiscal year ended March 31 is seen down 3 percent from previous year to 23.5 billion yen - Nikkei
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022