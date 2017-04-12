版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety

April 12 Blackline Safety Corp-

* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp

* DAK Capital-acquired 2 million shares of blackline safety at price of $3.00 per common share, pursuant to non-brokered private placement of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
