BRIEF-Dana breaks ground on new gear manufacturing facility in Europe

April 5 Dana Inc:

* Dana breaks ground on new gear manufacturing facility in Europe

* Company is investing approximately EUR 46 million in new facility, which will begin production in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
