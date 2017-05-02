版本:
BRIEF-Dana Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

May 2 Dana Inc

* Dana incorporated announces first-quarter 2017 financial results; affirms full-year guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.55 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
