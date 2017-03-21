版本:
BRIEF-Dana Incorporated reports tender offer for 2021 notes

March 21 Dana Inc:

* Dana Incorporated announces tender offer for 2021 notes

* Dana Inc - announced commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375 pct senior notes due 2021

* Dana Inc- offer is scheduled to expire at end of April 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
