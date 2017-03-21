BRIEF-Dana Incorporated reports tender offer for 2021 notes

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Dana Inc:
* Dana Incorporated announces tender offer for 2021 notes
* Dana Inc - announced commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375 pct senior notes due 2021
* Dana Inc- offer is scheduled to expire at end of April 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock