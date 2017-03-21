BRIEF-Dana launches $400 mln senior notes offering

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Dana Inc:
* Dana launches $400 million senior notes offering
* Dana Inc - its unit is proposing to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 in a private offering
* Dana -intends to use net proceeds from offering of 2025 notes to repay about $180 million of indebtedness of co's units, among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock