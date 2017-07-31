FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Dana Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点26分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Dana Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* Dana Incorporated announces second-quarter 2017 financial results, raises full-year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Sees FY sales up 8 percent

* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year sales of $6.8 billion to $7.0 billion

* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year capital spending of $380 to $420 million

* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year diluted adjusted EPS of $2.20 to $2.40

* Dana Inc sees 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA of $790 million to $820 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $6.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dana Inc - sales for Q2 of 2017 totaled $1.84 billion, compared with $1.55 billion in same period of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below