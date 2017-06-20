版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering

June 20 Danaher Corp

* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering

* Danaher corp - unit priced eur 600 million principal amount of 1.200% senior notes due 2027 at an offering price of 99.682% of principal amount

* Danaher corp -dh europe finance s.a. Priced an offering of eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022 at price of 100.147% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
