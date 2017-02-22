版本:
BRIEF-Danaher increases size of its board from eleven to twelve members

Feb 22 Danaher Corp

* Danaher Corp says on February 21, 2017, board of directors increased size of Danaher's board from eleven to twelve members - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2lnFifr) Further company coverage:
