BRIEF-Danone still targets end of Q1 for Danone-WhiteWave deal closing

Feb 23 Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber at CAGNY conference

* Says continuing to target end of Q1 for Danone-WhiteWave deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
