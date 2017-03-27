BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q3 results

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
March 27 Darden Restaurants Inc -
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
* Q3 sales $1.88 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.00
* Q3 earnings per share $1.32 from continuing operations
* Says same-restaurant sales increased 0.9% for quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co estimates that more severe winter weather negatively impacted same-restaurant sales by -110 basis points in December
* Says less severe winter weather positively impacted same-restaurant sales by +90 basis points in January and +70 basis points in February
* Increased 2017 outlook for diluted net earnings reflects updated outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.5%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022