BRIEF-DarioHealth Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 30 DarioHealth Corp

* DarioHealth Corp. announces proposed public offering of common stock

* DarioHealth Corp - Intends to use net proceeds from offering for commercialization efforts of products, including increased marketing, production expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
