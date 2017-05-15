版本:
BRIEF-DarioHealth Q1 earnings per share $ 0.45

May 15 DarioHealth Corp

* DarioHealth reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 77 percent to $1.007 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
