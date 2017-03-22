版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-DarioHealth says Q4 revenue rose 172 pct to $838,000

March 22 DarioHealth Corp -

* DarioHealth reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 172 percent to $838,000

* Net loss attributable to holders of common stock increased by $3.5 million to $5.2 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
