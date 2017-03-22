BRIEF-Dasan Zhone audit committee of board concluded legacy Zhone's financials for quarter ended June 30 should no longer be relied upon

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc
* Dasan Zhone-On March 21 audit committee of board concluded legacy Zhone's financials for quarter ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Dasan Zhone-Material error in legacy Zhone's financial statements for quarter ended June 30, 2016 may exist - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mRMw8T] Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.