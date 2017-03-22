版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Dasan Zhone audit committee of board concluded legacy Zhone's financials for quarter ended June 30 should no longer be relied upon

March 22 Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc

* Dasan Zhone-On March 21 audit committee of board concluded legacy Zhone's financials for quarter ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Dasan Zhone-Material error in legacy Zhone's financial statements for quarter ended June 30, 2016 may exist - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mRMw8T] Further company coverage:
