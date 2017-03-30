版本:
BRIEF-Daseke reports qtrly revenue $156.9 mln vs $149.6 mln - SEC Filing

March 30 Daseke Inc :

* Qtrly revenue $156.9 million versus $149.6 million - SEC Filing

* Qtrly net loss $1.2 million versus qtrly net income $186,000 Source text : (bit.ly/2mTotew) Further company coverage:
