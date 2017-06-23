BRIEF-Data Communications Management Corp announces private placement of up to $3.9 mln

June 23 Data Communications Management Corp
:
* Data Communications Management Corp. completes rights
offering for $4.6 million and announces private placement of up
to $3.9 million for gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million
* Data Communications Management- To use net proceeds from
rights offering, private placement, together with borrowings, to
repay debentures at maturity
* Data Communications Management- Private placement of up to
2.8 million units at price per unit of $1.40 for gross proceeds
to company of up to $3.9 million
