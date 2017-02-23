版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Data communications management Corp announces closing of acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp

Feb 22 Data Communications Management

* Announces closing of previously announced acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp and thistle printing limited and increased credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
