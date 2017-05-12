版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Data Communications Management reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 12 Data Communications Management-

* Data Communications Management Corp announces first quarter financial results for 2017

* Qtrly revenues of $70.1 million compared with $74.6 million in prior year, a decrease of 6.0% year over year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17

* Data Communications Management- currently exploring various financing options that will facilitate new acquisitions, fund future working capital needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
