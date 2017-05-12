BRIEF-Data Communications Management reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 12 Data Communications Management-
* Data Communications Management Corp announces first quarter financial results for 2017
* Qtrly revenues of $70.1 million compared with $74.6 million in prior year, a decrease of 6.0% year over year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.17
Data Communications Management- currently exploring various financing options that will facilitate new acquisitions, fund future working capital needs
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid