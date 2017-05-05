BRIEF-Dataram Corporation announces 1-for-4 reverse stock split

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 5 Dataram Corp:
* Dataram Corporation announces 1-for-4 reverse stock split
* Dataram Corp - purpose of reverse stock split is to raise per share trading price of common stock to greater than $4.00 per share minimum bid price
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)