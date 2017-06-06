BRIEF-Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln

June 6 Datatec Ltd:
* Datatec- to dispose of Westcon-Comstor business in North
America ,Latin America for maximum consideration of $800
million, to sell 10% of remaining part of westcon synnex, for
$30 million
* Maximum consideration of $830 million equates to an equity
valuation of total Westcon-Comstor division of $1.1 billion
* Closing of transaction is subject to a number of
conditions including shareholder and regulatory approvals
* Consideration includes a contingent element of up to $200
million payable in cash after determination of results for fy
ending 28 february 2018
* Datatec anticipates that deferred and contingent cash
payment of up to $200 million will be returned to shareholders
in due course
* Expected date for completion of transaction is towards end
of third calendar quarter of 2017
