BRIEF-Dave & Buster's achieves Q4 EPS $0.63

March 28 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
* Dave & Buster’s achieves fourth quarter net income growth
of over 19%
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $269.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly comparable store sales increased 3.2%
* Says expect to open eleven to twelve new stores in 2017,
representing 12% to 13% unit growth
* Sees fy total revenues of $1.155 billion to $1.170 billion
* Sees fy comparable store sales increase of 2% to 3%
* Sees 2017 total capital additions of $156 million to $166
million
* Sees 2017 ebitda of $270 million to $277 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
