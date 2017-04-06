版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-David G. Martin joins Federal Signal as COO

April 6 Federal Signal Corp

* David G. Martin joins Federal Signal as chief operating officer

* Federal Signal Corp says David G. martin joins company from Dover Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
