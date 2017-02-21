BRIEF-David Richmond reports 10.8 pct stake in Rockwell Medical

Feb 21 Rockwell Medical Inc:

* David Richmond reports 10.8 percent stake in Rockwell Medical Inc as of Feb 20 - sec filing

* David Richmond - purchased Rockwell Medical Inc's shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* David Richmond-believe that Rockwell Medical remains significantly undervalued in large part due to poor corporate governance practices,operational missteps by management team,board

* David richmond-intend to engage in discussions with rockwell medical's management, board, stockholders,other interested parties regarding capital allocation,strategic plans Source text - bit.ly/2lHWP2Z Further company coverage: