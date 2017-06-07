BRIEF-Davidstea Q1 loss per share c$0.01

June 7 Davidstea Inc:

* Davidstea inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.01

* Q1 sales C$48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$46.1 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 5.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04

* Davidstea - chief financial officer, Luis Borgen, has notified company that he will be leaving, effective july 31, 2017

* Davidstea - Ddavidstea has begun a search for its next cfo​

* Davidstea - ‍expect continued gross profit margin pressure in q2​

* Davidstea - ‍will not be issuing quarterly and annual guidance through 2017​

* Davidstea - for rest of year, "Canada will be a clear focus" where it anticipates opening ten to fifteen new stores