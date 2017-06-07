BRIEF-Davidstea Q1 loss per share c$0.01

June 7 Davidstea Inc:
* Davidstea inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Q1 sales C$48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$46.1 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04
* Davidstea - chief financial officer, Luis Borgen, has
notified company that he will be leaving, effective july 31,
2017
* Davidstea - Ddavidstea has begun a search for its next
cfo
* Davidstea - expect continued gross profit margin pressure
in q2
* Davidstea - will not be issuing quarterly and annual
guidance through 2017
* Davidstea - for rest of year, "Canada will be a clear
focus" where it anticipates opening ten to fifteen new stores
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: