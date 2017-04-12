版本:
BRIEF-DAVIDsTEA Q4 EPS C$0.08

April 12 DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q4 sales C$86.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$85.9 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DAVIDsTEA- As co conducts evaluation of business under new leadership ,develops go-forward strategy, quarterly, annual guidance will not be provided

* DAVIDsTEA qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
