BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical Q1 loss per share $0.42

May 4 Dawson Geophysical Co

* Dawson geophysical reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $41.93 million versus $47.06 million

* Dawson geophysical co - company anticipates a capital budget for 2017 to be at maintenance levels below $10 million approved by board

* Dawson geophysical co- current employee count now stands below 700