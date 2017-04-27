BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative

April 27 (Reuters) -
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all
ratings under review – negative
* DBRS Ltd - the rating actions on Home Capital Group
reflect DBRS's concern over the heightened pressure on HTC's
funding and liquidity profile
* DBRS ltd - rating actions on Home Capital also reflect
DBRS's concern over potential impact of pressure on co’s
earnings generation and franchise
* DBRS ltd - downgraded Home Capital Group's senior debt
rating to BB from BBB (low) and its short-term instruments
rating to R-4 from R-2
* DBRS Ltd - DBRS has placed all ratings under review with
negative implications for Home Capital Group
