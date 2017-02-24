版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-DCP Midstream Lp unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 24 DCP Midstream LP:

* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement

* DCP Midstream LP - amendment increases aggregate commitments under unsecured revolving credit facility to approximately $1.4 billion

* DCP Midstream LP - amendment amends that certain amended and restated credit agreement dated May 1, 2014 Source text:(bit.ly/2lEwy38) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐