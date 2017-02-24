BRIEF-DCP Midstream Lp unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 24 DCP Midstream LP:

* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement

* DCP Midstream LP - amendment increases aggregate commitments under unsecured revolving credit facility to approximately $1.4 billion

* DCP Midstream LP - amendment amends that certain amended and restated credit agreement dated May 1, 2014