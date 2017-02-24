BRIEF-DCP Midstream Lp unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 DCP Midstream LP:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement
* DCP Midstream LP - amendment increases aggregate commitments under unsecured revolving credit facility to approximately $1.4 billion
* DCP Midstream LP - amendment amends that certain amended and restated credit agreement dated May 1, 2014 Source text:(bit.ly/2lEwy38) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock