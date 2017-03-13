BRIEF-DCT Industrial announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
March 13 Dct Industrial Trust Inc
* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023
* Dct industrial trust - unit priced offering of $50.0 million aggregate amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in an underwritten public offering
Dct industrial trust-notes priced at 103.880% of principal amount, plus accrued unpaid interest from, including, oct 15, to, excluding expected settlement date
Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.