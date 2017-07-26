FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-DDR qtrly earnings per share $0.06
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点58分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-DDR qtrly earnings per share $0.06

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - DDR Corp

* DDR reports second quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* DDR Corp says operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders was $108.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for Q2

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected interest income of $26 million to $29 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expected annual growth in same store net operating income range for co's total portfolio is loss of 1.5% to growth of 0.0%

* DDR Corp qtrly FFO per share $0.25

* DDR Corp - expected annual growth in same store net operating income range in U.S. portfolio loss of 1.0% to growth of 0.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below