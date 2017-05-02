BRIEF-DEAG intends to increase capital with subscription rights by utilizing authorized capital

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag
* DEAG intends to increase capital with subscription rights by utilizing authorized capital
* Executive board approved cash capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital
* Company's capital of 16.3 million euros is to be increased by up to euro 2 million to 18.4 million euros
* Issuing up to 2 million new bearer shares with a notional share in share capital of 1.00 euro per share
* Intends to use expected gross proceeds of up to 5 million euros to finance planned expansion of uk business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.